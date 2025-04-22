Former Police SP Sent to Jail in Kidnapping Case

The local court in Islamabad on Tuesday sent former Superintendent of Police, Arif Shah to jail on judicial remand after his physical custody with police ended

He is under investigation in a kidnapping case registered last month.

On today, Judicial Magistrate Yasir Mehmood Chaudhry ordered the judicial remand of former Islamabad Police SP Arif Shah in a kidnapping case. The decision came after the completion of a four-day physical remand.

During the recent court hearing, police presented Arif Shah before the magistrate following the expiry of his remand.

The court, after reviewing the case, directed that Shah be sent to jail for 14 days under judicial custody.

The case involves the alleged abduction of a man named Hamza. The FIR was registered on March 18 at Aabpara Police Station. Following the complaint, police arrested Shah and secured his remand for interrogation.

With the end of the initial remand period, no request for an extension was made by the investigating team. The court then ordered Shah’s transfer to jail and set the next date for proceedings.