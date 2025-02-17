Open Menu

Former Policeman Killed, Accused Murderer Held In DI Khan

Umer Jamshaid Published February 17, 2025 | 03:40 PM

Former policeman killed, accused murderer held in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) A drug-addicted suspect shot and killed former policeman Fazal Shah here in the limits of Cantt police station and later the accused was arrested along with the murder weapon.

According to details, 29-year-old Javed son of Sooba Khan, a resident of Mandhran Kalan, Dera, reported Cantt Police that he was present at Bhutta Chowk near Eidgah Kalan along with his father-in-law, 48-year-old Fazal Rehman Shah son of Bashir Shah when a suspect identified as Ayaan, belonging to Bannu came on a motorcycle and opened fire on them. As a result, Fazal Rehman Shah, who is a former police officer, died on the spot. The suspect fled the scene after committing the crime.

The motive behind the killing was that the deceased was against drug dealing in the area and had been a persistent obstacle to the suspect's illegal activities in that area, he alleged.

Following the incident, District Police Officer (DPO) Dera Sajjad Ahmad Sahibzada directed SDPO City Circle Muhammad Adnan to take immediate action. The police team led by SDPO Muhammad Adnan pursued the suspect and successfully apprehended him within the limits of Yarik Police Station. The police team also recovered the murder weapon from the arrested accused.

The further investigation was underway from the arrested accused.



