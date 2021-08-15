Former PPP leader Mir Fatyeh Ali Talpur passes away

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2021 ) :Former PPP leader Mir Fateh Ali Talpur passed away here on Sunday after protracted illness.

Mir Fateh Ali had remained district general secretary of Pakistan People's Party and served as a member of the district council Hyderabad in the 1980s.

According to family sources, the funeral prayer of the deceased will be held at Talpur's tombs Hyderabad after Zuhr prayer on Monday (August 16).