Former PPP MNA Roshan Din Junejo Laid To Rest, Sanghar District Observes Three-day Mourning
Umer Jamshaid Published September 16, 2025 | 04:30 PM
SANGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) Senior Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader, former Member of the National Assembly and head of the Junejo family, Roshan Din Junejo, was laid to rest on Tuesday in his ancestral village Sanjar Khan Junejo, where thousands of mourners attended his funeral.
The funeral prayers were attended by National Assembly Deputy Speaker Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah, MNA Salahuddin Junejo, MNA Abdul Qadir Gillani, MNA Sadiq Memon, MNA Zulfiqar Behan, Sindh Home Minister Zia ul Hassan Lanjar, Sindh Minister for Culture Zulfiqar Ali Shah, Sindh Minister Makhdoom Mehboob-uz-Zaman, MPA Imdad Pitafi, former MNA Muhammad Khan Junejo, MPA Jam Shabbir Ali Khan, former Senator Malik Imamuddin Shouqeen, former provincial minister Faraz Dero, Aurangzeb Mari, Mashooq Chandio, Jam Nafees Ali Khan, former MNA Liaquat Mari, journalist Ghulam Nabi Morai, Municipal Chairman Ghulam Murtaza Junejo, Rana Sattar, Sanghar SSP Abid Baloch, PPP leaders Sanwal Dero, Lala Muhammad Ayub Khan, Ali Ghulam Nizamani, former provincial minister Asghar Ali Junejo, Attaullah Junejo, Mazhar Junejo, Anil Gul Junejo, Jahangir Junejo, Makhdoom Ahmed Zaman, Imran Dhamarah, Aurangzeb Panhwar, Abdul Aziz Junejo, Imran-ul-Hasan Khawaja, and Achar Sand among many others.
Roshan Din Junejo was buried in the historic Sayatan graveyard with hundreds of tearful mourners bidding him farewell. Condolence meetings continue at his residence, where his sons MNA Salahuddin Junejo and Ghiyasuddin Junejo, along with his brother former MNA Muhammad Khan Junejo, are receiving visitors.
Meanwhile, PPP Sanghar district chapter president Ali Hassan Hingorjo and information secretary Imran Dhakmarah announced a three-day mourning to pay tribute to the late leader.
