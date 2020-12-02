Former premier Zafarullah Jamali passes away

Former prime minister Mir Zafarullah Khan Jamali has passed away at the age of 76 at a hospital in Rawalpindi.

ISLAMABAD, Dec 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :Former prime minister Mir Zafarullah Khan Jamali has passed away at the age of 76 at a hospital in Rawalpindi.

The news of his demise was confirmed by Senator Sana Jamali on Wednesday evening.

Jamali, who served as the premier from November 2002 to June 2004, was shifted to the Armed Forces Institute of Cardiology & National Institute of Heart Diseases (AFIC-NIHD) in Rawalpindi after suffering a heart attack last week.

For the last few days, he had been put on a ventilator in the Critical Care Unit of the hospital.

Born on January 1, 1944, Jamali hailed from district Naseerabad's Rojhan area. He began his political career in 1970 and after the general elections of 1977, became an MPA of the Balochistan Assembly on a PPP ticket.

He studied at Lawrence College in Murree and Government College in Lahore before obtaining a Master's degree in history from Punjab University.