Former President and Co-Chairman of PPP Asif Ali Zardari along-with his Sister and President PPP (Women Wing) Pakistan MPA Faryal Talpur visited on Thursday the mausoleum of the martyrs of Bhutto's family at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh Bhutto

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ) :Former President and Co-Chairman of PPP Asif Ali Zardari along-with his Sister and President PPP (Women Wing) Pakistan MPA Faryal Talpur visited on Thursday the mausoleum of the martyrs of Bhutto's family at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh Bhutto.

Asif Ali Zardari visited the grave of former prime minister and chairperson of PPP Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and laid a floral wreath at the grave and offered "Fateha".

He along-with Faryal Talpur also visited the graves of founder-chairman of PPP Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Madar-e-Jamhooriat late Begum Nusrat Bhutto, late Shireen Amir Begum, Shaheed Mir Murtaza Bhutto and Shaheed Mir Shahnawaz Bhutto and laid floral wreaths and offered Fateha.

Former President Asif Ali Zardari on the occasion prayed for the country's security, development, and prosperity.

On the occasion MPA Suhail Anwar Siyal, Ghulam Qadir Marri, Magsi and Ghulam Mustafa Leghari were present.