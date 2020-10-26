Former president Ayub Khan brought Pakistan on the track of development: Omer Ayub

Federal Minister for Power Omer Ayub Khan Monday said that Capt. (R) Safdar has shown contemptibility by criticizing the late president of Pakistan Ayub Khan who had laid the foundation for the development and prosperity of the country

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Power Omer Ayub Khan Monday said that Capt. (R) Safdar has shown contemptibility by criticizing the late president of Pakistan Ayub Khan who had laid the foundation for the development and prosperity of the country.

He expressed these views while addressing a public gathering here at Khanpur after the inauguration of the Sui gas provision project.

The minister further said that Almighty Allah had blessed his grandfather Gen. (R) Ayub Khan, during his tenure Pakistan was at the top in industrialization, construction of dams and development in history. He challenged Capt. (R), Safdar, to contest election against him to gauge his popularity.

Omer Ayub Khan stated that we have solved the Sui gas and electricity issues of Khanpur Tehsil for the next 70 to 80 years as today sui gas provision project with the cost of 115.8 million rupees has been inaugurated which would benefit Gharam Thon and Kotehra union councils.

Two years back people could even not lit the bulb owing to low voltage and now they are enjoying 220 volts electricity, adding he said.

While criticizing former PML-N parliamentarians from Haripur the minister said that they did nothing for the development and provision of basic infrastructure to the people of their constituency, during my last shortest period in the assembly I had initiated the Khanpur road project which was later neglected and now we have completed it.

Omer Ayub said that 700 million rupees each 132 Kilowatts grid stations at Sarai Saleh and Ghandaf are near to completion while we have acquired land for Hattar 220 KV grid station which would be completed with the cost of 8 billion rupees.

He said that this grid station would not resolve the issues of electricity for the people of his constituency but also provide a huge relief to the industrialists of Hattar Industrial Estate (HIE) who are facing sever issues of load shedding and low voltage.