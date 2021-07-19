Former President Mamnoon Hussain was symbol of integrity, simplicity: Ambassador Manzoor

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2021 ) :Former Ambassador Manzoor ul Haq here Monday paid rich tributes to former President of Pakistan, Mamnoon Hussain and termed him a man of high integrity, honesty and simplicity that were hallmark of his superior personality.

He said former President Mamnoon Hussain was a superior personality, symbol of integrity and simplicity despite enjoying the powers of President of Pakistan," he told APP.

"I had got a golden opportunity to welcome and spent time with President Mamnoon Hussain when he came to Saudi Arabia for performance of Umra during his tenure as President of Pakistan," said Manzoorul Haq who served Pakistan's ambassador at Saudi Arabia.

Former President Mamnoon Hussain passed away at a private hospital in Karachi on July 14, 2021. He was 80.

Ambassador Manzoor said, "Pakistan's Embassy's engagements at Riyadh increases manifold during the visit of VIP guest especially the Head of Govt or State. Whenever President Mamnoon Hussain came to Saudi Arabia met with us like an elder of a family meeting with his children with an immense love, affection, politeness and extraordinary care," he said.

"Mamnoon Sahib felt great pleasure when met with old friends, relatives and well wishers in the holy land and exchanged views in a very pleasant mood," he said, adding he cared for his friends and relatives as there was no difference in his approach before and after becoming the President of Pakistan.

Ambassador Manzoor said he became very happy when met with a passerby even on his way and shake hands with every Pakistanis besides paid respect to them during his visit to KSA.

He said President Mamnoon Hussain felt proud of being a businessman and often talked about his past business experiences and political life. "One Day we were in Jeddah where he narrated the whole story from becoming the Governor Sindh to President of Pakistan.

He recalled that President Mamnoon had said that he had neither made political maneuvering nor involved in legs pulling to achieve these highest offices and accepted ever thing with patience and thanked Allah Almighty and did not make regret on things he can't get or achieved.

Looking as straightforward person, he said, Mamnoon Hussain was an intellectual and accepted the request of a journalist who met with him at Makkah requesting for interview for urdu news Jaddah daily.

"We proposed to ask from journalist about topics of questions and procedure of interview so that necessary preparations could be made but the President replied, "Don't worry. Let journalist come and ask questions, I will give detailed answers." He said Pakistan and Saudi Arabia enjoyed brotherly and time-tested bilateral relations and every spoken word of the President was very important at that time because of the Yeman issue as Pakistan had decided to remain impartial.

Ambassador Manzoor said the President had given detailed answers of every question asked by the journalist with a high level of maturity and wisdom like a seasoned diplomat.

Manzoor said that President Mamnoon Hussain was the real face of Pakistan and his services for the country besides his love and affection for his family would be remembered for long.