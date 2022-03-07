Former President Muhammad Rafiq Tariq passes away  

, ,

(@Abdulla99267510)

The deceased served as the 9th President of the country from January 1998 until his resignation in June 2001.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 7th, 2022) Former President Muhammad Rafiq Tarar passed away in Lahore today after prolonged illness. He was 92.

The deceased served as the 9th President of the country from January 1998 until his resignation in June 2001.

Earlier, he had served as a Senator from Punjab in 1997.

Before joining politics, Muhammad Rafique Tarar served as Senior Justice of the Supreme Court of Pakistan from 1991 to 1994 and as the 28th Chief Justice of Lahore High Court from 1989 to 1991.

President Dr. Arif Alvi has expressed grief and sorrow over the death of former President Rafiq Tarar.

Commiserating with the bereaved family, he prayed for the departed soul.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed grief and sorrow over the death of former President Rafiq Tarar.

In his condolence message, he commiserated with the bereaved family and prayed for the departed soul.

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed also expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of Rafiq Tarar.

In his condolence message, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain said we share the grief of the bereaved family in this hour of sorrow.