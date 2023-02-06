UrduPoint.com

Former President Musharaf's Body To Be Repatriated To Pakistan From UAE Today

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 06, 2023 | 12:09 PM

The latest reports suggest that a special jet will be sent today to bring back his moral remains and he will be burried in a Karachi's graveyard.

Dubai (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 5th, 2023) Former President and military ruler General (retired) Pervez Musharaf's body will be shifted to Pakistan today from Dubai where he passed away at the age of 70 after a prolonged illness.
The body of the former army chief is in the mortuary of a local hospital till the moment, said the latest reports.
The sources said that a special jet will be sent today to the UAE to bring back the moral remains of the former army chief to Pakistan at 11: 30am.
The family of the former military ruler had requested the the Pakistani embassy for repatriation of his body to the homeland.
Sehba Musharraf, the wife of the army chief, son Bilal and daughter Ayla will bring his body to Pakistan.
The former military ruler was admitted to American Hospital in Dubai for amyloidosis at American Hospital Dubai.
Amyloidosis is a condition which is caused by a build-up of an abnormal protein in organs and tissues that prevents them from working properly.
Acccording to the reports, he will be buried in a Karachi graveyard.
It may be mentioned here that the mother of the former president was laid to rest in Dubai while his father was burried in Karachi.
President Dr. Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and army leadership expressed condolenes ove his demise.

Life and career:

Musharraf who born on August 11, 1943 in Delhi, British India, got his commission from the Pakistan Military academy Kakul on April 19, 1961.


After getting his commission, he joined the special services group.
Musharaf also took part in the 1965 and 1971 wars.
In 1998, he was promoted to the rank of general and he took over as the chief of army staff (COAS) a post he held till 2007. On Oct 12, 1999, after becoming the general, Musharraf imposed emergency.
He was one of the longest-serving presidents of Pakistan as he took over the country's reins. He was chosen as the president through a referendum in 2002.
Musharaf also accepted the US proposal for Pakistan to become a frontline ally after the 9/11 incident during his tenure.
In 2004, he was elected as a president in uniform for five year through 17th Amendment in the Constitution of Pakistan.
In 2007, he imposed emergency and removed the judges of Supreme Court after Lawyers' Movement which is known as the Movement for the Restoration of Judiciary started against him.
After a movement of the political parties, Musharraf resigned as the president on August 18, 2008.
A special court, on Dec 17, 2019, also sentenced him to death under Article 6 of the Constitution three years after his indictment on March 31, 2016.
However, Musharaf fell ill and he flew out of the country for his treatment.

