UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Former President Of Sindh Bank Tariq Ahsan Bank Appears Before AC On Completion Of Judicial Remand

Muhammad Irfan 9 hours ago Tue 28th January 2020 | 05:11 PM

Former President of Sindh Bank Tariq Ahsan Bank appears before AC on completion of judicial remand

Former President of Sindh Bank Tariq Ahsan appeared before Accountability Court (AC) Islamabad in fake account case on Tuesday

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 28th January, 2020) Former President of Sindh Bank Tariq Ahsan appeared before Accountability Court (AC) Islamabad in fake account case on Tuesday.Accused Tariq Ahsan was brought from Adiala Jail on completion of judicial remand while Bilal Sheikh did not appear in the court being on bail.

Court marked attendance of accused Tariq Ahsan and sent him to Adiala jail till February 17.It is pertinent to mention here that co-accused Bilal Sheikh has secured bail from Islamabad High Court (IHC) and reference filed against accused is in scrutiny process.The accused is alleged to have given loan amounting to Rs 29 billion to Omni group while case hearing has been adjourned till February 17.

Related Topics

Hearing Islamabad Loan Jail February Sindh Bank Islamabad High Court From Billion Court

Recent Stories

Poor visibility warning

25 minutes ago

Poor visibility warning

25 minutes ago

UAE Innovation Month to run on February 1-29

40 minutes ago

UAE Innovation Month to run on February 1-29

40 minutes ago

West Bank, Gaza to Have High Speed Rail Connection ..

2 hours ago

Middle East Peace Plan Worthless Without Israel-Pa ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.