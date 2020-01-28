Former President of Sindh Bank Tariq Ahsan Bank appears before AC on completion of judicial remand

Former President of Sindh Bank Tariq Ahsan appeared before Accountability Court (AC) Islamabad in fake account case on Tuesday

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 28th January, 2020) Former President of Sindh Bank Tariq Ahsan appeared before Accountability Court (AC) Islamabad in fake account case on Tuesday.Accused Tariq Ahsan was brought from Adiala Jail on completion of judicial remand while Bilal Sheikh did not appear in the court being on bail.

Court marked attendance of accused Tariq Ahsan and sent him to Adiala jail till February 17.It is pertinent to mention here that co-accused Bilal Sheikh has secured bail from Islamabad High Court (IHC) and reference filed against accused is in scrutiny process.The accused is alleged to have given loan amounting to Rs 29 billion to Omni group while case hearing has been adjourned till February 17.