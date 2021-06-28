UrduPoint.com
Former President PBA Akhtar Buland Dies

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 28th June 2021 | 06:10 PM

Former President PBA Akhtar Buland dies

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :Former President of Peshawar Bar Association ( PBA), Advocate Akhtar Buland has died on Monday.

His funeral prayer will be held at Seikh Kalay, Mathra Warsak road Peshawar in the evening.

The Peshawar Bar Association ( PBA), in a condolence message, have expressed deep sorrow and grief over the sad demise of Advocate Akhtar Buland.

The office- bearers of PBA have extended their heartfelt condolences and sincere sympathies to members of the bereaved family of the departed soul.

They prayed to Almighty Allah to shower His blessings upon the departed soul and to give patience to the bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.

