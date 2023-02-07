Former President Pervez Musharraf laid to rest in Karachi

(@Abdulla99267510)

The political and military leaders attended the funeral prayer of the former military ruler at Polo ground of Malir cantonment area of the port city.

Karachi (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 7th, 2023) Former President and military ruler General (retired) Pervez Musharaf was laid to rest in Karachi on Tuesday.

His funeral prayer was held at Polo ground of the Malir Cantonment area of the port city which was attended by the political and military leaders.

His casket was wrapped in the nationa flag while the Pak army officials paid respect to the former President and army chief for his services in the country.

A special flight caring the body of former army chief landed at Karachi airport on Monday night at around 9:45pm. His widow Sehba, daughter Ayla and son Bilal were also there in the special plane with the decewsed's body.

The funeral prayer will be offered at 1;45pm, according to the reports.

The 79 years old general passed away at an American Hospital in Dubai after a prolonged illness.

Before departure to Pakistan, Musharraf's body was given proper "ghusal" in Dubai in the area where he took his last breathe.

The family of the former military ruler had requested the the Pakistani embassy for repatriation of his body to the homeland.

He was admitted to American Hospital in Dubai for amyloidosis at American Hospital Dubai.

Amyloidosis is a condition which is caused by a build-up of an abnormal protein in organs and tissues that prevents them from working properly.

Acccording to the reports, he will be buried in a Karachi graveyard.

It may be mentioned here that the mother of the former president was laid to rest in Dubai while his father was burried in Karachi.

President Dr. Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and army leadership expressed condolenes ove his demise.

Life and career:

Musharraf who born on August 11, 1943 in Delhi, British India, got his commission from the Pakistan Military academy Kakul on April 19, 1961.

After getting his commission, he joined the special services group.

Musharaf also took part in the 1965 and 1971 wars.

In 1998, he was promoted to the rank of general and he took over as the chief of army staff (COAS) a post he held till 2007. On Oct 12, 1999, after becoming the general, Musharraf imposed emergency.

He was one of the longest-serving presidents of Pakistan as he took over the country's reins. He was chosen as the president through a referendum in 2002.

Musharaf also accepted the US proposal for Pakistan to become a frontline ally after the 9/11 incident during his tenure.

In 2004, he was elected as a president in uniform for five year through 17th Amendment in the Constitution of Pakistan.

In 2007, he imposed emergency and removed the judges of Supreme Court after Lawyers' Movement which is known as the Movement for the Restoration of Judiciary started against him.

After a movement of the political parties, Musharraf resigned as the president on August 18, 2008.

A special court, on Dec 17, 2019, also sentenced him to death under Article 6 of the Constitution three years after his indictment on March 31, 2016.

However, Musharaf fell ill and he flew out of the country for his treatmen.