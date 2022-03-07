UrduPoint.com

Former President Rafiq Tarar Passes Away

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 07, 2022 | 02:50 PM

Former President Rafiq Tarar passes away

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) :Former President Muhammad Rafiq Tarar passed away after protracted illness at a local hospital in the provincial metropolis on Monday. He was 92.

Muhammad Rafiq Tarar was currently serving as Chairman Nazria Pakistan Trust. He has left behind three sons and a daughter among the mourners.

Former President Muhammad Rafiq Tarar's funeral prayers will be offered at Jamia Ashrafia, Main Ferozepur Road at 4:45 pm this afternoon.

A lawyer by profession, Muhammad Rafiq Tarar served as the 28th Chief Justice of the Lahore High Court (1989-91) . He served as the Supreme Court judge from 1991-94.

In politics, he served as a Senator, and was later elected President of Pakistan in 1998. He was forced to resign as President in 2001 by the military dictator Pervez Musharraf.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Justice Supreme Court Lahore High Court Pervez Musharraf President Of Pakistan Road Dictator From

Recent Stories

Aleem Khan may take part in meeting on no-trust-mo ..

Aleem Khan may take part in meeting on no-trust-motion against govt: Sources

18 minutes ago
 Some foreign forces want to destabilize Pakistan: ..

Some foreign forces want to destabilize Pakistan: Rashid

29 minutes ago
 Naimal Khawar shares adorable picture of son  Mus ..

Naimal Khawar shares adorable picture of son  Mustafa Abbasi

38 minutes ago
 Cricket's Warne died of 'natural causes': autopsy

Cricket's Warne died of 'natural causes': autopsy

39 minutes ago
 Two children killed in building collapse

Two children killed in building collapse

40 minutes ago
 Farrukh condoles demise of Rafiq Tarar

Farrukh condoles demise of Rafiq Tarar

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>