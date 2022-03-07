Former President Rafiq Tarar passes away

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) :Former President Muhammad Rafiq Tarar passed away after protracted illness at a local hospital in the provincial metropolis on Monday. He was 92.

Muhammad Rafiq Tarar was currently serving as Chairman Nazria Pakistan Trust. He has left behind three sons and a daughter among the mourners.

Former President Muhammad Rafiq Tarar's funeral prayers will be offered at Jamia Ashrafia, Main Ferozepur Road at 4:45 pm this afternoon.

A lawyer by profession, Muhammad Rafiq Tarar served as the 28th Chief Justice of the Lahore High Court (1989-91) . He served as the Supreme Court judge from 1991-94.

In politics, he served as a Senator, and was later elected President of Pakistan in 1998. He was forced to resign as President in 2001 by the military dictator Pervez Musharraf.