Former president SAARC CCI condoles demise of Bilour

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2024) SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry, former President Iftikhar Ali Malik, Sunday expressed profound grief and sorrow over the demise of Ilyas Ahmad Bilour, former senator, former president Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), and a leading industrialist.

In a condolence message, the octogenarian trade leader of South Asia, Malik lauded Bilour’s invaluable contributions to Pakistan's business community and his tireless efforts to strengthen the country’s economy.

He described Bilour as a visionary leader whose services as a senator and FPCCI president were instrumental in fostering trade and industry.

He said Bilour’s legacy as a dynamic entrepreneur and a steadfast advocate for economic reforms would continue to inspire generations.

Extending heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family, Malik prayed for the departed soul’s eternal peace and strength for the family to bear this irreparable loss.