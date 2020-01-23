UrduPoint.com
Former President Sindh Bank Granted Bail In Fake Accounts Case

Sumaira FH 2 days ago Thu 23rd January 2020 | 05:27 PM

Former president Sindh bank granted bail in fake accounts case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday granted post arrest bail to former president Sindh Bank Bilal Sheikh in fake accounts case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2020 ):The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday granted post arrest bail to former president Sindh Bank Bilal Sheikh in fake accounts case.

A division bench of IHC headed by Justice Aamer Farooq conducted hearing on a bail petition of Bilal Sheikh in fake accounts reference.

The court accepted the post arrest bail of Bilal Sheikh against surety bonds worth Rs10 million.

Sheikh was an accused of giving a loan of Rs 50 billion to the Omni group. He was believed to be the mastermind behind the fake accounts and money laundering cases.

