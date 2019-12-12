Former President Zardari released on bail

(@fidahassanain)

Zardari has been released from PIMS hospital where he was undergoing medical treatment in Islamabad.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 12th, 2019) PPP-Co Chairman and former President Asif Ali Zardari has been released on bail in two references including Park Lane and fake accounts here on Thursday.

Asif Ali Zardari was undergoing treatment at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) in Islamabad. Zardari was released from PIMS hospital as his ward was declared sub-jail under the jail rules after he was shifted there for his treatment.

Talking to media, Sherry Rehman said that the former President would be shifted to Karachi just in half an hour time.

On Wednesday, the Islamabad High Court allowed bail to PPP Co-Chairman and former President Asif Ali Zardari in fake accounts case.

IHC division bench led by Chief Justice Athar Minallah allowed bail to the former president on the medical ground, and directed him to deposit Rs 10 million as surety bonds.

The court ordered to release Asif Ali Zardari. The court granted him bail in two references including Park Lane and fake accounts case. The matter of Faryal Talpur’s bail was deferred till Dec 17.

Former President Zardari agreed to the family’s demand and moved bail petition before Islamabad High Court on medical grounds in Park Lane and fake bank accounts case. He said he was suffering from multiple diseases and was heart patient, having three stents in his heart. He said that he had a Holter monitor attached to his chest for continuous check and monitoring of his heartbeat’s variation and blockages in his arteries. He also submitted that he had been suffering from ischemic heart disease which means he had problem of inadequate supply of blood and oxygen.He asked the court to allow him bail on medical grounds so that he could properly get his treatment.