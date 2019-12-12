UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Former President Zardari Released On Bail

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 04:46 PM

Former President Zardari released on bail

Zardari has been released from PIMS hospital where he was undergoing medical treatment in Islamabad.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 12th, 2019) PPP-Co Chairman and former President Asif Ali Zardari has been released on bail in two references including Park Lane and fake accounts here on Thursday.

Asif Ali Zardari was undergoing treatment at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) in Islamabad. Zardari was released from PIMS hospital as his ward was declared sub-jail under the jail rules after he was shifted there for his treatment.

Talking to media, Sherry Rehman said that the former President would be shifted to Karachi just in half an hour time.

On Wednesday, the Islamabad High Court allowed bail to PPP Co-Chairman and former President Asif Ali Zardari in fake accounts case.

IHC division bench led by Chief Justice Athar Minallah allowed bail to the former president on the medical ground, and directed him to deposit Rs 10 million as surety bonds.

A IHC division bench led by Chief Justice Athar Minallah allowed bail to the former president on the medical ground, and directed him to deposit Rs 10 million as surety bonds.

The court ordered to release Asif Ali Zardari. The court granted him bail in two references including Park Lane and fake accounts case. The matter of Faryal Talpur’s bail was deferred till Dec 17.

Former President Zardari agreed to the family’s demand and moved bail petition before Islamabad High Court on medical grounds in Park Lane and fake bank accounts case. He said he was suffering from multiple diseases and was heart patient, having three stents in his heart. He said that he had a Holter monitor attached to his chest for continuous check and monitoring of his heartbeat’s variation and blockages in his arteries. He also submitted that he had been suffering from ischemic heart disease which means he had problem of inadequate supply of blood and oxygen.He asked the court to allow him bail on medical grounds so that he could properly get his treatment.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Chief Justice Asif Ali Zardari Islamabad Sherry Rehman Jail Bank Islamabad High Court Media From Blood Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Million Court

Recent Stories

General Bajwa visits PAC in Kamra

10 seconds ago

Enter a world of action sports at next month’s E ..

6 minutes ago

England Women beat Pakistan Women by 127 runs

15 minutes ago

President AJK lauds Malaysia’s principled stance ..

19 minutes ago

CPEIC gets EQAS award in clinical chemistry

6 minutes ago

PTCL goes solar to conserve energy for a green Pak ..

26 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.