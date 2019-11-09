Former President Zardari will fly abroad soon for treatment: Analyst claims

(@fidahassanain)

After Sharif brothers and Maryam Nawaz, Zardari will also go abroad for medical treatment

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 9th, 2019) After former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's departure to London for medical treatment, former President Asif Ali Zardari would also go abroad on the same ground, a senior journalist claimed. In a tv show, known journalist Haroon-ur-Rasheed said that Nawaz Sharif was going for his treatment in London but his brother Shehbaz Sharif and Maryam would also go abroad. He said Naeem Ul Haq was expressing sympthy over the illness of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, saying that Nawaz Sharif was ill and the government had already told him that he should go abroad for his treatment.

"Naeem ul Haq was never seen expressing sympthy for anyone before," said Haroon ur Rasheed. He said the actual thing is that a deal was done for all this matter.

"Asif Ali Zardari will also go abroad for the sake of treatment," the journalist said. After all these people, there would be peace in Pakistan, he added.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said, was angry and he was not in position to asses the things so easily.

On other hand, the reports appeared that former President and cof-chairman of PPP Asif Ali Zardari was ill. Former Prime Minister Raja Pervez Ashraf expressed serious concerns over the deteriorating health condition of Asif Ali Zardari. A board was due for his medical check but neither the board was made nor the doctors were allowed to reach to Asif Ali Zardari for his treatment. The PPP workers are worried about their leader's health.

"Asif Ali Zardari needed care in Intesive Care Unit (ICU)," said Raja Pervez Ashraf, adding that "The entire Bhutto family and the party workers are worried about his health,".

"There is serious threat to life of former President Zardari because the personal physicians were not allowed access to him," he further said. He appealed the to the government to immediately formulate a private medical board and include his personal physicians in that board so that his proper treatment could be started.