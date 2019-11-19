UrduPoint.com
Former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Leaves For UK

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 24 seconds ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 12:33 PM

Former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif leaves for UK

Former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday left here from Allama Iqbal International Airport Hajj terminal for United Kingdom in an air ambulance

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) :Former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday left here from Allama Iqbal International Airport Hajj terminal for United Kingdom in an air ambulance.

He is scheduled for medical treatment at Harley Street clinic in London.

President Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz(PML-N) Shehbaz Sharif and Nawaz's personal physician Dr Adnan are also travelling with him.

Earlier, Nawaz Sharif was taken to the airport amid strict security where PML-N leaders including Raja Zafar-ul-Haq,Pervaiz Rasheed,Amir Muqam, Rana Muhammad Iqbal and others saw him off.

It may be mentioned here that Nawaz Sharif was allowed to go abroad for treatment in the light of Saturday's decision of the Lahore High Court.

