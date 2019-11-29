UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif PET Conducted In London

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Fri 29th November 2019 | 03:05 PM

Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif PET conducted in London

Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif PET scan was conducted on doctors advice to diagnose causes for day to day worsening health condition

London (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 29th November, 2019) Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif PET scan was conducted on doctors advice to diagnose causes for day to day worsening health condition .According to media reports, Nawaz Sharif personal physician Doctor Adnan tweeted on social website twitter that Nawaz Sharif's PET scan took place in Guys care centre in London Bridge hospital.

This is one of the important tests to ascertain the reasons of Thrombocytopenia. Reasons of reduction in platelets will be clearly known through PET scan then heart surgery will be carried out, he added.Nawaz Sharif medical tests are underway in London.

Related Topics

Nawaz Sharif Prime Minister Twitter Doctor London Media

Recent Stories

Farogh Naseem reappointed as law minister

1 minute ago

Houthi Forces Shoot Down Saudi Helicopter - Spokes ..

1 minute ago

DPR Parliament Passes Draft Law Establishing DPR B ..

2 minutes ago

GB Govt to install solar street lights in all dist ..

2 minutes ago

Intermittent snowfall makes life difficult in Asto ..

6 minutes ago

Warner, Labuschagne plunder 50s in day-night Pakis ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.