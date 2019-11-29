Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif PET conducted in London

(@imziishan)

London (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 29th November, 2019) Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif PET scan was conducted on doctors advice to diagnose causes for day to day worsening health condition .According to media reports, Nawaz Sharif personal physician Doctor Adnan tweeted on social website twitter that Nawaz Sharif's PET scan took place in Guys care centre in London Bridge hospital.

This is one of the important tests to ascertain the reasons of Thrombocytopenia. Reasons of reduction in platelets will be clearly known through PET scan then heart surgery will be carried out, he added.Nawaz Sharif medical tests are underway in London.