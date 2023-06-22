Open Menu

Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif To Lead Election Campaign: Javed Latif

Muhammad Irfan Published June 22, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to lead election campaign: Javed Latif

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :Federal Minister Mian Javed Latif on Thursday said that former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif would lead the election campaign.

Talking to a private news channel, he said PML-N leaders would form the next government after winning elections in October adding that it would contest general elections without seat adjustment.

In reply to a question about seat adjustment before contesting next elections, he said the PML-N, could make seat adjustments in Khyber Pakhtunkhawa (KPK).

To a question, he said that PML-N had a history to take hard decisions for changing the lifestyle of poor people.

The minister said that his party had to face difficulties due to hard decisions.

Commenting on Jamat-e-Islami's political role, he said JI members should speak and support Nawaz Sharif who had been struggling for the development and well-being of the people of Pakistan.

