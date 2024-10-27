ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) The former prime minister of Azad Kashmir Sardar Attique Ahmed Khan Sunday vehemently denounced October 27 as Black Day and urged the global community to uphold the rights of the Kashmiri people as enshrined in UN resolutions.

He has made a heartfelt plea for international support on Kashmir Black Day, which is being observed Sunday (October 27).

In his video message aired on ptv news, he emphasized the need for the global community to intervene in the Kashmir dispute and support the Kashmiri people's right to self-determination.

Sardar highlighted the egregious human rights abuses perpetrated by Indian forces, including extrajudicial killings, torture and arbitrary arrests.

Khan praised the resilience and determination of the Kashmiri people in their struggle for freedom and self-determination.

He urged the international community to take concrete steps to end India's occupation and support Kashmir's right to self-determination.

Sardar Attique also reaffirmed his commitment to fighting for Kashmir's freedom, emphasizing the unwavering resolve of the Kashmiri people.

He mentioned that Pakistan views India's actions as a challenge to its sovereignty and a threat to the Muslim-majority population of Kashmir.

He said leaders have consistently emphasized the need for a plebiscite to determine the wishes of the Kashmiri people, as mandated by the United Nations Security Council resolutions (UNSC).

"We want justice, not sympathy. We want our rights, not mere promises," he added.