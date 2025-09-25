- Home
Former Prime Minister Of Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Indicted In Diplomatic Passport Case
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 25, 2025 | 10:33 PM
Former Prime Minister of Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) Sardar Tanveer Ilyas on Thursday formally indicted in a case concerning the alleged use of a diplomatic passport
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) Former Prime Minister of Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) Sardar Tanveer Ilyas on Thursday formally indicted in a case concerning the alleged use of a diplomatic passport.
The indictment was framed by Judicial Magistrate Ahmed Shehzad Gondal during court proceedings.
Tanveer Ilyas appeared in person before the magistrate, where the court read out the charges.
The former premier pleaded not guilty to the indictment, denying any wrongdoing.
Following the indictment, the court summoned prosecution witnesses to record their statements in the next hearing. The judge then adjourned further proceedings of the case until October 6.
The case relates to allegations that Tanveer Ilyas used a diplomatic passport without lawful authority after leaving public office. The court is now set to hear the testimonies of prosecution witnesses to determine the course of the trial.
