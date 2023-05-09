UrduPoint.com

Former Prime Minister Of Pakistan Imran Khan Detained - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2023) The former Pakistani prime minister and the chairman of the country's opposition party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, has been detained on Tuesday, the Pakistan Geo broadcaster reported. 

Khan was taken into custody following a hearing of the Islamabad High Court in the Al-Qadir Trust case, where he went to seek bail in several cases filed against him.

