Former Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan Detained - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2023) The former Pakistani prime minister and the chairman of the country's opposition party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, has been detained on Tuesday, the Pakistan Geo broadcaster reported.

Khan was taken into custody following a hearing of the Islamabad High Court in the Al-Qadir Trust case, where he went to seek bail in several cases filed against him.