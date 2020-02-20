former Prime Minister (PM) Nawaz Sharif gives into written shape political matters, events faced by him

UrduPoint.com
Thu 20th February 2020 | 12:43 PM

Prior to his operation former Prime Minister (PM) Nawaz Sharif has given written shape to all the events and political matters faced by him besides handing over all these documents to his family members

LONDON (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 20th February, 2020) Prior to his operation former Prime Minister (PM) Nawaz Sharif has given written shape to all the events and political matters faced by him besides handing over all these documents to his family members.

Sources said former PM intends to meet with noted figures including senior journalists within a few days.Sources said if his operation is conducted on February 24 then he intends to talk about the events faced by him.Sources disclosed Nawaz Sharif is not ready to undergo operation till the arrival of Maryam Nawaz in London.

But his mother is on the way to persuade him.

