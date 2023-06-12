UrduPoint.com

Former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Asks Public To Raise Questions About Wealth Status Of Elected Representatives

Muhammad Irfan Published June 12, 2023 | 11:16 PM

Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi asks public to raise questions about wealth status of elected representatives

Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Monday advised the public to raise questions about the wealth status of their elected representatives

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ) :Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Monday advised the public to raise questions about the wealth status of their elected representatives.

"You should question your assembly members when they again visit you for votes aboard land cruisers with 12 armed bodyguards that how they can afford so many luxury vehicles, fuel and guards," he said while addressing a seminar titled 'Reimagining Pakistan' here in Latifabad.

Khaqan Abbasi, who is also a senior Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader, said it was not difficult for the public to check the wealth status of their representatives because their tax record was available online.

"Have you ever asked them how they pay for the vehicles, their fuel and guards? No change is possible until they are asked such questions as they enjoy all such perks and privileges from public taxes," he underlined.

He said Pakistan fortunately had the 1973 Constitution as many countries lacked such an elaborate constitution. However, an academic research should be carried as to how much the constitution was beneficial for the ordinary people and the country's system of governance, he added.

Khaqan Abbasi said if new provinces were carved out of Sindh, Balochistan and KP, then Punjab could also be divided into more federating units.

Punjab's population was over 120 million, which was even more than that of 80 percent countries and it was administratively difficult to govern such large provinces, he added.

"While sitting in Karachi, you can't solve the problems of Hyderabad," he said, adding in case consensus could not be reached on the creation of new provinces, at least a devolution of authority within the provinces should take place.

He reiterated that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and its laws had made the governance difficult because the bureaucracy was reluctant to work fearing NAB action.

Former finance minister Miftah Ismail underlined that dynastic trends existed not only in the political families, but the same were evident among Ulema.

He said the elite class, which was only one percent of the population, was controlling the country. The linguistic issues were unnecessarily hyped up as the real issue was the English speaking elite, who got all the opportunities, eh added.

The leaders of nationalist parties and representatives of the civil society organizations also expressed their views.

Related Topics

Karachi Assembly Sindh Pakistan Balochistan Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa National Accountability Bureau Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Punjab Civil Society Visit Vehicles Hyderabad Same Muslim All From Million

Recent Stories

18,000 Hajj pilgrims receive medical care in Madin ..

18,000 Hajj pilgrims receive medical care in Madinah

6 seconds ago
 Iran, US May Reach Deal on Prisoner Exchange Soon ..

Iran, US May Reach Deal on Prisoner Exchange Soon - Foreign Ministry

6 minutes ago
 Finland Completes Military Integration With NATO

Finland Completes Military Integration With NATO

4 minutes ago
 Parliamentary Taskforce on SDGs, Islamic Relief Pa ..

Parliamentary Taskforce on SDGs, Islamic Relief Pakistan sign MoU on collective ..

7 minutes ago
 Govt endeavors to facilitate poor segment: Ministe ..

Govt endeavors to facilitate poor segment: Minister of State for Petroleum Divis ..

4 minutes ago
 Security Forces kill a terrorist, injure two in Sp ..

Security Forces kill a terrorist, injure two in Spinwam fire exchange

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.