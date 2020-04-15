Former Prime Minister Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani concerned for doctors,medical staff

Former Prime Minister Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani Wednesday said on the instructions of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Sindh government was distributing protective gear and kits in hospitals of south Punjab including Nishtar hospital, RecepTayyip Erdogan hospital and at Quarantine centre

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :Former Prime Minister Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani Wednesday said on the instructions of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Sindh government was distributing protective gear and kits in hospitals of south Punjab including Nishtar hospital, RecepTayyip Erdogan hospital and at Quarantine centre.

In a statement , he said Sindh government also distributed protective gear and kits in the quarantine of district Jampur.

PPP senior leader called upon the Federal and Punjab governments to enhance medical facilities and personal protective equipment (PPE) for medical staff in south Punjab.

He expressed concern that out of total 37 Covid-19 patients in Nishtar hospital 27 were doctors and called for measures to prevent further spread of the coronavirus in the medical community.