UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Former Prime Minister Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani Concerned For Doctors,medical Staff

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 12:59 PM

Former Prime Minister Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani concerned for doctors,medical staff

Former Prime Minister Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani Wednesday said on the instructions of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Sindh government was distributing protective gear and kits in hospitals of south Punjab including Nishtar hospital, RecepTayyip Erdogan hospital and at Quarantine centre

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :Former Prime Minister Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani Wednesday said on the instructions of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Sindh government was distributing protective gear and kits in hospitals of south Punjab including Nishtar hospital, RecepTayyip Erdogan hospital and at Quarantine centre.

In a statement , he said Sindh government also distributed protective gear and kits in the quarantine of district Jampur.

PPP senior leader called upon the Federal and Punjab governments to enhance medical facilities and personal protective equipment (PPE) for medical staff in south Punjab.

He expressed concern that out of total 37 Covid-19 patients in Nishtar hospital 27 were doctors and called for measures to prevent further spread of the coronavirus in the medical community.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Prime Minister Punjab Jampur Tayyip Erdogan Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Three die as muddy house collapses

2 seconds ago

Motorbike, three wheeler sales decline by 12.34 % ..

4 seconds ago

European stocks sag at open

5 seconds ago

KP Govt relaxes Corona lockdown for various busine ..

9 seconds ago

Govt launches TeleEducation to educate all: Dr Fir ..

2 minutes ago

Nearly 2 in 5 (38%) Pakistanis believe that the Un ..

28 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.