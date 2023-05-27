Former Provincial Minister along with allies announce to leave PTI

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2023 ) :In a marathon race to leave Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) former Provincial Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik, Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Mian Tariq Abdullah and Fakhar Zaman along with allies Saturday announced to leave the PTI.

Addressing a press conference here, the PTI leaders strongly condemned the incidents of May 9 which occurred after the arrest of former Prime Minister (PM) and chairman of PTI Imran Khan.

"We are parting ways with the party in protest of the vandalism across the country and nobody is pressuring us to quit from the PTI," they added.

They said, " May 9 is the black day in the history of the country and these types of incidents shall not be accepted at any cost." "The tussle among the national institutions must be stopped, the PTI leaders added.

"Responsibles of May 9 riots shall be identified and punished according to the law," they added.