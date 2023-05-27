UrduPoint.com

Former Provincial Minister Along With Allies Announce To Leave PTI

Muhammad Irfan Published May 27, 2023 | 06:40 PM

Former Provincial Minister along with allies announce to leave PTI

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2023 ) :In a marathon race to leave Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) former Provincial Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik, Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Mian Tariq Abdullah and Fakhar Zaman along with allies Saturday announced to leave the PTI.

Addressing a press conference here, the PTI leaders strongly condemned the incidents of May 9 which occurred after the arrest of former Prime Minister (PM) and chairman of PTI Imran Khan.

"We are parting ways with the party in protest of the vandalism across the country and nobody is pressuring us to quit from the PTI," they added.

They said, " May 9 is the black day in the history of the country and these types of incidents shall not be accepted at any cost." "The tussle among the national institutions must be stopped, the PTI leaders added.

"Responsibles of May 9 riots shall be identified and punished according to the law," they added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Protest Riots Provincial Assembly Marathon Fakhar Zaman May From Race (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

THE SPECTACULAR SOBHA REALTY IIFA ROCKS 2023 ILLUS ..

THE SPECTACULAR SOBHA REALTY IIFA ROCKS 2023 ILLUSTRATED AN EXTRAORDINARY FUSION ..

51 seconds ago
 Mediclinic Abu Dhabi Annual Cancer Conference spot ..

Mediclinic Abu Dhabi Annual Cancer Conference spotlights developments in oncolog ..

34 minutes ago
 Japan&#039;s net external assets hit record in 202 ..

Japan&#039;s net external assets hit record in 2022

1 hour ago
 Sharjah to host 2nd UAE China Tyre &amp; Auto Part ..

Sharjah to host 2nd UAE China Tyre &amp; Auto Parts Expo 29 May

2 hours ago
 Shahzad Waseem reaffirms unwavering commitment wit ..

Shahzad Waseem reaffirms unwavering commitment with PTI amid resignations wave

2 hours ago
 Diplomatic passports of Imran Khan’s cabinet mem ..

Diplomatic passports of Imran Khan’s cabinet members cancelled

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.