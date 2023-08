Former provincial minister calls on Caretaker PM

Nawab Jangayz Khan Marri, former provincial minister of Balochistan, on Wednesday, called on Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ) :Nawab Jangayz Khan Marri, former provincial minister of Balochistan, on Wednesday, called on Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar.

During a meeting, Nawab Jangayz Marri congratulated the prime minister on assuming his office and expressed his good wishes, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The caretaker prime minister thanked Nawab Marri for his good wishes.