Former provincial ministers call on Chief Minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :Former provincial ministers Malik Asad Khokhar and Samiullah Chaudhry called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday and expressed their complete trust over the leadership of the chief minister.

Usman Buzdar, while assuring to solve their Constituencies related problems, reiterated that solution of such difficulties was his responsibility as assembly members were his companions.

Punjab would be made an exemplary province and every genuine issue of the elected representatives would be dealt with on a priority basis, he assured.

The negative politics aimed at destabilizing the country had died down and the development journey would be accelerated under the leadership of PM Imran Khan, he added.

Malik Asad Khokhar vowed to continue the journey of public service under the leadership of Usman Buzdar as the CM had always given respect to everyone and resolved public problems.

Samiullah Chaudhry said exemplary steps had been taken and constant contacts with parliamentarians were yielding positive results.