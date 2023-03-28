Former PTI Govt deprived LG representatives from powers: ANP leader

Awami National Party leader, Arbab Usman Khan on Tuesday said the former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government had deprived the local government representatives of constitutional power after making unnecessary amendments to the LG Act

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ):Awami National Party leader, Arbab Usman Khan on Tuesday said the former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government had deprived the local government representatives of constitutional power after making unnecessary amendments to the LG Act.

In a statement here, he said that depriving LG representatives of constitutional powers was against the spirit of the local bodies act. The amendments had made the LG system ineffective in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he added.

Arbab Usman said problems of poor sanitation, rusty water pipes, filth in water channels and other civic problems at tehsil and village councils were due to the toothless LG system in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said the LG representatives were facing difficulties to address the problems of people in their respective constituencies owing to a lack of funds and authority.

Thousands of elected representatives including mayors, chairmen, women, minorities and general councillors were deprived of their rights by the PTI, Usman claimed, adding that the unavailability of funds and lack of authority had shattered the confidence of people in the LG system.

Arbab Usman highly appreciated the prime minister's free-of-charge flour scheme during Ramzan and expressed the hope that it would be continued after the holy month.

He urged the provincial government to simplify the free atta distribution procedure for providing the essential commodity could to deserving people in a dignified way.