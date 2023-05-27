UrduPoint.com

Former PTI MNA Shaukat Ali Resigns From Party Positions

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 27, 2023 | 06:50 PM

Former PTI MNA Shaukat Ali resigns from party positions

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2023 ) :Former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member National Assembly and district Nazim Peshawar, Shaukat Ali has announced his resignation from party positions, citing the May 9 violence as the reason for his decision.

Briefing newsmen about his decision here, Shaukat Ali said that May 9 vandalism was highly deplorable and he decided to leave PTI.

Shaukat Ali said he would continue to serve the people of his constituency.

More Stories From Pakistan

