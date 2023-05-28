UrduPoint.com

Former PTI MPA Aghaz Gandapur Announces Separation From Party

Umer Jamshaid Published May 28, 2023

Former PTI MPA Aghaz Gandapur announces separation from party

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2023 ) :Former MPA Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Aghaz Gandapur on Sunday announced separation from the party due to May 9 incident.

Addressing a press conference at Peshawar Press Club, Aghaz Gadapur said that my family and I have stood alongside PTI for a long time. After the martyrdom of my uncle Israr Gandapur, my father Ikram Gandapur also became associated with PTI. Even after losing two members to the cause, we did not quit the party.

Reflecting on the events of May 9, the former PTI member acknowledged, "I can understand what transpired during the incidents on that day. However, given the circumstances, I cannot maintain my affiliation with PTI as a Pakistani".

Discussing the role of the armed forces, he said that if our country is facing challenges, it is primarily due to the military's involvement.

Regarding the events of May 9, the former MPA said that those individuals who were involved should face appropriate consequences.

Highlighting his family's contributions to the country, he said, my family has served Pakistan diligently, and our allegiance lies with the families of the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for this nation.

Expressing gratitude towards the army, he said that whenever we faced hardships, the armed forces extended their support to us.

Concluding his address, he announced that in the upcoming elections, my family and I will participate independently.

