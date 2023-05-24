Former PTI MPA among 25 sent on judicial remand in May 9 case

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2023 ) :An anti-terrorism court here on Wednesday sent the former lawmaker of PTI Arbab Jahandad and 25 other party workers on judicial remand in the May 9 case of vandalism, arson and violent protest in the provincial capital.

The ex-MPA was allegedly involved in blocking the M-1 Peshawar-Islamabad motorway and instigating protesters for damaging public and private properties in the city.

He was arrested from Murree by Punjab Police and handed over to Peshawar police where a case was registered against him in Chamkani Police Station.

The police presented a total of 27 accused in the May 9 case before the ATC judge, who after hearing the arguments sent 25 accused, including Arbaba Jehandad, on judicial remand while two accused were referred to police on physical remand.