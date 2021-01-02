UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Former PTV Producer Succumbs To Coronavirus

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 02nd January 2021 | 11:50 AM

Former PTV Producer succumbs to coronavirus

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2021 ) :Former Producer Current Affairs, Pakistan Television, Peshawar Center, Sayed Jamil Raza died of coronavirus infection here on Saturday.

According to family sources, Jamil Raza was under treatment at Hayatabad Medical Complex for coronavirus infection and left this mortal world during wee hours today.

It merits a mention here that the brother of the deceased, Dr. Iqrar Hussain Zaidi and wife, Khaola Jabeen had also died of coronavirus during the month of December.

Related Topics

Peshawar World Died Wife December Family PTV Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Babar Azam to miss Christchurch Test

13 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 2 January 2021

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Egypt signs $1 bn oil, gas exploration deals

11 hours ago

COVID-19 Case Tally in US Surpasses 20 Million - J ..

11 hours ago

Lahore High Court moved against condition of secre ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.