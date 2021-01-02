Former PTV Producer succumbs to coronavirus

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2021 ) :Former Producer Current Affairs, Pakistan Television, Peshawar Center, Sayed Jamil Raza died of coronavirus infection here on Saturday.

According to family sources, Jamil Raza was under treatment at Hayatabad Medical Complex for coronavirus infection and left this mortal world during wee hours today.

It merits a mention here that the brother of the deceased, Dr. Iqrar Hussain Zaidi and wife, Khaola Jabeen had also died of coronavirus during the month of December.