Former PU controller shot dead

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2020 ) :Former controller of the University of Punjab, Ahmed Ali Chatta, was shot dead while he was travelling from his house to farm on Friday, a private news channel reported.

Unidentified men on motorcycles opened fire on his vehicle within the jurisdiction of the Mustafa Town police station, one bullet hit him and he died on the spot, the police said.

Dr Asmatullah, one of his friends, said Chatta did not have any enmity.

The police have registered a case against unknown killers.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of the killing and ordered the immediate arrest of the culprits.