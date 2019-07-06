UrduPoint.com
Former PU VC Prof Khairat Ibn-e-Rasa Passes Away

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 22 seconds ago Sat 06th July 2019 | 05:21 PM

Former vice chancellor of Punjab University Prof Khairat Ibn-e-Rasa died on Saturday at the age of 93

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2019 ) :Former vice chancellor of Punjab University Prof Khairat Ibn-e-Rasa died on Saturday at the age of 93.

He served as the vice chancellor of the university from 1976 to 1984.

PU Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad Akhtar has expressed his sorrow and grief over the sad demise of Prof Dr Khairat Ibn-e-Rasa.

In his condolence message, the VC said that the services of the late Dr Khairat Ibn-e-Rasa in higher education sector would be remembered in the golden words in history.

He prayed that May Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and may grant courage to the members of the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss.

Prof Khairat was awarded the highest Pakistani civilian award, Sitara-e-Imtiaz by the Government of Pakistan.

He was internationally known in the subject of Organic Chemistry. His Namaz-e-Janaza will be offered on Sunday, July 7, 2019 after Asr prayers at the Punjab University Jamia Masjid, here.

