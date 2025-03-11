Open Menu

Former Punjab CM Nawab Sadiq Hussain Qureshi’s Widow Passes Away

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 11, 2025 | 08:20 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) Begum Haseena Bano, the widow of former Punjab chief minister Nawab Sadiq Hussain Qureshi, passed away in Lahore on Tuesday after a prolonged illness. She was 98.

She was the mother of Nawab Riaz Hussain Qureshi, Nawab Ashiq Hussain Qureshi, and Nawabzada Colonel Maqbool Hussain Qureshi.

She was also the mother-in-law of former Federal minister Zahid Hamid.

Her funeral prayer will be offered in Multan on Wednesday, March 12, and she will be laid to rest beside her husband at the shrine of Hazrat Bahauddin Zakariya Multani.

Qul Khawani will be held on Friday in DHA, Lahore.

