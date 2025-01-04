Open Menu

Former Punjab CM Parvez Elahi Summoned For Indictment In Corruption Reference

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 04, 2025 | 05:01 PM

Court issues a written order for indictment of Muhammad Khan Bhatti and other co-accused

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 4th, 2025) An accountability court in Lahore on Saturday summoned former Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi on January 7 for indictment in a corruption reference related to alleged irregularities in development projects.

The court issued a written order for indictment of Muhammad Khan Bhatti and other co-accused.

It also pointed out the challenges in ensuring the presence of all accused during the proceedings, emphasizing the importance of completing formalities to serve justice.

The written order stated that the court would not tolerate further delays and is committed to proceeding with the indictment.

Previously, Muhammad Khan Bhatti was excused from attending on the medical grounds.

The court, earlier in the day, approved one day exemption for former Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi on the medical reasons.

The court formally indicted Muhammad Khan Bhatti, Khalid Mehmood Chattha, Asif Mehmood, Naeem Iqbal, Muhammad Asghar and Asad Ali in the case.

