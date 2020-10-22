UrduPoint.com
Former Punjab Governor Lt. General (Retd) Raja Saroop Khan Dies

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 08:22 PM

Former Governor of Punjab Lt. General (Retired) Raja Saroop Khan died in Rawalpindi on Thursday after prolonged illness, family sources have said

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) : Former Governor of Punjab Lt. General (Retired) Raja Saroop Khan died in Rawalpindi on Thursday after prolonged illness, family sources have said.

He was 88.

General Saroop, served Pakistan Army for over 35 years from 1953 to 1988, he also served as Governor of Punjab from June 1995 to November 1996 during shaheed Prime Minister of Pakistan Benazir Bhutto's regime, his nephew Raja Zaffar Maharoof, former Administrator District Council Mirpur told our AJK Special Correspondent Altaf Hamid Rao here on Thursday.

Funeral Prayer will be offered on October 23, 2020 (Friday) at 10.00 a.m at Army Graveyard in Rawalpindi.

Later on his body will be drove to his native village Modern Jaboot at adjoining town of Khari Shareef in Mirpur Azad Jammu Kashmir for burial after the Janaza prayer to be held at 4.

00 p.m the same day October 23 Friday.

Late Raja Saroop Khan was a career Pakistan Army Officer, who served as the Governor of Punjab from 1995 to 1996.

He was commissioned in the 7th PMA Long Course from Pakistan Military academy in 1953.

Later in his military career, he stayed as the Vice Chief of General Staff (VCGS) at the GHQ, commanded as armoured division and later served in the GHQ, commanded an armoured division and later served in the GHQ as Military Secretary (MS).

He was promoted in Lieutenant General in March 1984 and given the command of II Corps at Multan.

After retiring from the Army Service in March 1988 he entered the practical political career and held various key positions besides serving as the Governor of Punjab province.

