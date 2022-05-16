UrduPoint.com

Former Punjab Governor Made Attempt To Create Constitutional Deadlock

Sumaira FH Published May 16, 2022 | 12:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2022 ) :Deputy Secretary Information PML-N Punjab Imran Goraya while reacting on the statement of former governor Punjab Omar Sarfraz Cheema, has said that the former governor did not take into consideration the dignity of his office.

He made a vicious attempt to create a constitutional deadlock in the province and on certain occasions committed unconstitutional actions, said a press release issued here.

Imran Goraya said that the actions of Omar Cheema had made the role of persons holding constitutional positions controversial.

Former governor Punjab tried to advance a specific political agenda and the violation of the constitution by those holding constitutional offices was regrettable.

He said that the unconstitutional role of the former governor Punjab had become visible with the persistent violations of the court orders. The disrespect of the constitution by the former governor Punjab is deplorable, he added.

