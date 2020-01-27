UrduPoint.com
Former Punjab Governor Rafiq Rajwana Grieved

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 11:35 PM

Wife of former Punjab governor Rafiq Rajwana and aunt of MNSUA Pro VC Dr Ishtiaq Rajwana, died of breathing issue here on Monday. She was over 60

The funeral prayer of Mrs Rajwana would be offered on Tuesday at 6:30 pm at sports Ground. Later on, she will be laid to rest in her ancestral graveyard.

The deceased's nephew Dr Ishtiaq Rajwana told APP that his aunt had been suffering from breathing problems for the last five years, adding that today her condition deteriorated suddenly upon she was shifted to a hospital.

She breathed her last after staying at hospital for a while, he informed.

He stated that Quran Khawani would be held on Jan 29 (Wednesday) at Eid Gah and Dua will be offered at 11am.

