UrduPoint.com

Former Punjab Minister Fayyaz Ul Hassan Chohan Quits PTI

Umer Jamshaid Published May 23, 2023 | 08:50 PM

Former Punjab minister Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan quits PTI

Former Punjab minister Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan on Tuesday dealt a severe blow to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) by parting his way with the party condemning May 9 arson and vandalism

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2023 ) :Former Punjab minister Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan on Tuesday dealt a severe blow to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) by parting his way with the party condemning May 9 arson and vandalism.

Addressing a press conference here, he expressed his sorrow over the riots that took place after the arrest of Imran Khan and emphasized the importance of avoiding conflicts with the state and its institutions.

Chohan revealed that he was the sole dissenting voice within the party against the "policy of violence." He said that his opposition to the party's violent tendencies had resulted in his marginalization over the past year.

"I tried to make Imran understand that we are followers of Quaid-e-Azam and told him to stop this confrontation against the state and institutions," he added.

Chohan noted that despite his numerous sacrifices for the PTI, Imran Khan did not express any sympathy towards him.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Riots Punjab May Opposition

Recent Stories

Interns from different higher education institutio ..

Interns from different higher education institutions explore professional develo ..

6 minutes ago
 Al Dahra Group signs strategic partnership and sup ..

Al Dahra Group signs strategic partnership and supply agreement with Estonia&#03 ..

6 minutes ago
 VC RCB holds 'Khuli Kutchery' to resolve problems ..

VC RCB holds 'Khuli Kutchery' to resolve problems of residents

2 minutes ago
 Deputy Defence Minister of Azerbaijan calls on Arm ..

Deputy Defence Minister of Azerbaijan calls on Army Chief

3 minutes ago
 SSP Traffic instructs to facilitate people visitin ..

SSP Traffic instructs to facilitate people visiting driving license branch

2 minutes ago
 High profile militant leader Shambay pleads mercy, ..

High profile militant leader Shambay pleads mercy, asks followers to surrender t ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.