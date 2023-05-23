Former Punjab minister Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan quits PTI

Former Punjab minister Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan on Tuesday dealt a severe blow to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) by parting his way with the party condemning May 9 arson and vandalism

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2023 ) :Former Punjab minister Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan on Tuesday dealt a severe blow to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) by parting his way with the party condemning May 9 arson and vandalism.

Addressing a press conference here, he expressed his sorrow over the riots that took place after the arrest of Imran Khan and emphasized the importance of avoiding conflicts with the state and its institutions.

Chohan revealed that he was the sole dissenting voice within the party against the "policy of violence." He said that his opposition to the party's violent tendencies had resulted in his marginalization over the past year.

"I tried to make Imran understand that we are followers of Quaid-e-Azam and told him to stop this confrontation against the state and institutions," he added.

Chohan noted that despite his numerous sacrifices for the PTI, Imran Khan did not express any sympathy towards him.