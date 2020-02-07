UrduPoint.com
Former Puppet CM's Could Be Jailed For 3 Month Without Trial In IOK

Former puppet CM's could be jailed for 3 month without trial in IOK

The authorities have slapped draconian law, Public Safety Act (PSA), on former puppet chief ministers, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :The authorities have slapped draconian law, Public Safety Act (PSA), on former puppet chief ministers, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti.

Under the Public Safety Act, National Conference leader, Omar Abdullah and Peoples Democratic Party leader, Mehbooba Mufti, can be jailed for 3 months without trial.

According to Kashmir Media Service both the leaders, who are already under detention since August 5, 2019, the day when India revoked the special status of occupied Jammu and Kashmir, will continue to be detained.

National Conference, General Secretary, Ali Mohammed Sagar, was also served a PSA notice by the authorities.

Similarly, senior PDP leader, Sartaj Madani, was also booked under the PSA. Madani is the maternal uncle of Mehbooba Mufti.

Earlier, the occupation authorities had said that former NC legislator, Bashir Ahmed Veeri, was also booked under the PSA, but later it came to fore that he was released.

On the other hand, senior leader of Communist Party of India Marxist (CPI-M) and former member of the so-called Kashmir Assembly, Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami, in a statement issued in Srinagar while reacting to the slapping of PSA on NC and PDP leaders said that these acts itself belied Indian government's normalcy claims in occupied Kashmir.

He said, on one hand, government of India claims that normalcy has been restored in Jammu and Kashmir post its unilateral decision to scrap Kashmir's special status in August, while on the other, senior political leaders are being slapped with the PSA and former chief ministers continue to remain under detention.

This is mockery of the government's claims and contrary to what is being said in the parliament, he said.

