Former RAW Chief Terms Pahalgam False Flag Attack A Complete Security Failure
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 02, 2025 | 06:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) Former Chief of India’s Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), Amarjit Singh Dulat, has termed the Pahalgam attack a complete security failure.
“There was no security in Pahalgam,” the former RAW head said in an interview with the BBC. He said that presenting evidence of the Pahalgam attack would internationalize the issue.
He said that Kashmiris had no role in the Pahalgam attack, adding that violence against Kashmiri Muslims in India is unjust. “War is the last and worst option, as war means nuclear war,” he added.
Defense analysts believe that Amarjit Singh Dulat’s statements clearly indicate that the Pahalgam attack was a false flag operation.
They said that the BJP has repeatedly incited extremist Hindus and exploited false flag attacks for political gain during its time in power.
