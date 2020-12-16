UrduPoint.com
Former Regimes Responsible For Current Inflation In Country: Usman Dar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 10:40 AM

Former regimes responsible for current inflation in country: Usman Dar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar Wednesday expressed that both leaders of Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) responsible for the current economic crisis and price hike in the country.

Talking to a Private news channel, he criticized that people today are suffering high inflation due to massive corruption and money laundering by the leaders of two opposition parties, adding, they both looted the national exchequer ruthlessly during their terms in government.

He claimed that the performance of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government was much better than that of previous governments of the PPP and PML-N.

He said the PTI government under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was effectively working for betterment and development of the country and masses as well.

Dar said people knew that the government led by Imran Khan was honest and sincere and the public has rejected the narrative of the opposition parties as well.

He also declared the Pakistan Democratic Movement's (PDM) Lahore rally a flop show, adding, PDM was a pack of 11 parties which wants increase in corona cases and their unnatural alliance was using cheap tactics for protecting the wealth collected by them through money-laundering.

Usman said that government is righting the wrongs including economic crisis, poor law and order situation and destruction of institutions by the previous governments.

