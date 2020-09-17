UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Former Regimes Responsible To Plunge Pakistan Into FATF List: Waleed Iqbal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 9 seconds ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 07:07 PM

Former regimes responsible to plunge Pakistan into FATF list: Waleed Iqbal

Senator Waleed Iqbal on Thursday criticized that the former regimes were responsible to plunge the name of Pakistan into Financial Action Task Force (FATF) list

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :Senator Waleed Iqbal on Thursday criticized that the former regimes were responsible to plunge the name of Pakistan into Financial Action Task Force (FATF) list.

Talking to ptv news he said the opposition was only politicizing FATF-related legislation to seek the National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO), adding that the attitude of the opposition on approval of bill of national interest like FATF was shameful.

Senator said that such legislation will fulfill the requirements of FATF that was much needed for the country but the opposition parties were not favoring this legislation for their personal interests, he added.

He said that opposition wanted NRO like deal in exchange for its support over the FATF related legislation, but the government would not compromise on national interest.

Once again the opposition has proved that vested interests dominate over the national interest, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) Financial Action Task Force Government PTV Opposition

Recent Stories

Esra Bilgic looks stunning in new picture

3 minutes ago

Sharjah’s EPAA centres welcomes 57,000 visitors ..

23 minutes ago

Virgin Atlantic to start direct flights from Lahor ..

32 minutes ago

Holistic infrastructure development; a priority of ..

52 minutes ago

Bayern Munich confirm Thiago Alcantara moving to L ..

8 seconds ago

Colleges of Matiari district closed after 8 employ ..

11 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.