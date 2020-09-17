Former regimes responsible to plunge Pakistan into FATF list: Waleed Iqbal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :Senator Waleed Iqbal on Thursday criticized that the former regimes were responsible to plunge the name of Pakistan into Financial Action Task Force (FATF) list.

Talking to ptv news he said the opposition was only politicizing FATF-related legislation to seek the National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO), adding that the attitude of the opposition on approval of bill of national interest like FATF was shameful.

Senator said that such legislation will fulfill the requirements of FATF that was much needed for the country but the opposition parties were not favoring this legislation for their personal interests, he added.

He said that opposition wanted NRO like deal in exchange for its support over the FATF related legislation, but the government would not compromise on national interest.

Once again the opposition has proved that vested interests dominate over the national interest, he added.