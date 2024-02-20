Former Regional Chairman APTPMA Passes Away
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 20, 2024 | 07:48 PM
Sheikh Muhammad Akram of M/s. Al-Habib Dyeing, former regional chairman All Pakistan Textile Processing Mills Association (APTPMA), passed away
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) Sheikh Muhammad Akram of M/s. Al-Habib Dyeing, former regional chairman All Pakistan Textile Processing Mills Association (APTPMA), passed away.
His funeral prayer was offered in Ghazali Park of Batala Colony.
The traders and industrialists participated in the funeral procession and prayed for the departed soul.
Meanwhile, Dr Sajjad Arshad Acting President and Hajji Muhammad Aslam Bhalli Vice President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) have also expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over this sad demise.
Recent Stories
Electricity supply to be suspended in LESCO region
CM inaugurates new building of Iqbal Town's OCU
Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi calls cabinet meeting on Feb 23
HEC Sindh asks varsities to initiate intra-provincial exchange programs for stud ..
Widespread snowfall rejuvenate glaciers, water sources in North Khyber Pakthunkh ..
Chaman protests resolved, passport requirement remains: Jan
PTA launches data center to enhance service delivery
CM inaugurates upgraded Mayo Children's Hospital
CM inaugurates sports gym of police training college
ATC grants bail to 29 PTI workers in Jinnah House attack case
Bilawal calls for political parties to come together to steer country out of dif ..
Experts stress urgent action to address food shortages and malnutrition in Pakis ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Electricity supply to be suspended in LESCO region8 minutes ago
-
CM inaugurates new building of Iqbal Town's OCU5 minutes ago
-
Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi calls cabinet meeting on Feb 235 minutes ago
-
HEC Sindh asks varsities to initiate intra-provincial exchange programs for students4 minutes ago
-
Widespread snowfall rejuvenate glaciers, water sources in North Khyber Pakthunkhwa4 minutes ago
-
Chaman protests resolved, passport requirement remains: Jan4 minutes ago
-
PTA launches data center to enhance service delivery4 minutes ago
-
CM inaugurates upgraded Mayo Children's Hospital3 minutes ago
-
CM inaugurates sports gym of police training college3 minutes ago
-
ATC grants bail to 29 PTI workers in Jinnah House attack case3 minutes ago
-
Bilawal calls for political parties to come together to steer country out of difficulties3 minutes ago
-
Experts stress urgent action to address food shortages and malnutrition in Pakistan3 minutes ago