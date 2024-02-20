Former regional chairman APTPMA passes away

(@FahadShabbir)

Sheikh Muhammad Akram of M/s. Al-Habib Dyeing, former regional chairman All Pakistan Textile Processing Mills Association (APTPMA), passed away

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) Sheikh Muhammad Akram of M/s. Al-Habib Dyeing, former regional chairman All Pakistan Textile Processing Mills Association (APTPMA), passed away.

His funeral prayer was offered in Ghazali Park of Batala Colony.

The traders and industrialists participated in the funeral procession and prayed for the departed soul.

Meanwhile, Dr Sajjad Arshad Acting President and Hajji Muhammad Aslam Bhalli Vice President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) have also expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over this sad demise.