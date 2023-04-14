UrduPoint.com

Former Registrar Mehran University Passes Away

Muhammad Irfan Published April 14, 2023

Former Registrar Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Jamshoro Muhammad Nawaz Qureshi passed away on Friday at the age of 80

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2023 ) :Former Registrar Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Jamshoro Muhammad Nawaz Qureshi passed away on Friday at the age of 80.

According to a university spokesman, late Muhammad Nawaz Qureshi also served the varsity as Controller of Examination and Director of Planning and Development.

Vice Chancellor Dr Taha Hussain Ali, Pro-Vice Chancellor Dr Anil Kumar, Deans Dr Mukhtiar Ali Unnar, Dr Jhanji Harijan, Registrar Lachman Das Sothar, President Mehran University Teachers Association Nasarullah Pirzada and General Secretary Eng. Hafiz Arshad Memon have expressed their deep grief and shock at the demise of Muhammad Nawaz Qureshi and expressed their sympathies with bereaved family members.

